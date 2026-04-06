Russian strike kills three, wounds 16 in Ukraine's Odesa

Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed three people, including a two-year-old child, and cut power to thousands of residents in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Moscow has been launching drones and missiles at Ukraine almost nightly throughout its four-year invasion -- the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II.

The attack left a gaping hole in a residential building that was set ablaze in the attack, according to AFP reporters on the scene and emergency workers.

"Tragically, three people have been reported killed in this attack, including a child -– just two years old. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media, adding 16 people had been wounded.

DTEK, the country's largest private energy provider meanwhile said more than 16,000 people had been left without electricity following the attack.

Zelensky said Russia had fired more than 140 drones in the overnight barrage that he said also damaged energy facilities in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions.

"Right now, all partners need to strengthen air defense together so that the interception rate of drones and missiles continues to increase," Zelensky added.

A Ukrainian drone attack meanwhile wounded eight, including two children, in Novorossiysk, the regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on social media.

Officials posted video of a damaged residential building, with its upper floors blackened and windows and balconies smashed.