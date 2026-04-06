Unidentified gunmen kill three police officers in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen on Monday killed three security personnel in two separate attacks in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The attacks occurred in the Bannu district in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a police official, the first incident occurred in the Kanger Jan Bahadur area of Mandan, where a police official was shot dead while on his way to duty.

Law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and shifted the body to a nearby hospital, he added.

A search operation was launched to nab the attackers.

In a separate attack, armed men opened fire at a NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) office in the Baka Khel area of the district, killing a constable and a security guard, police said.

A heavy contingent has been deployed in the area following the attack.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attacks on police officials.

The government fully supports its police force in the fight against terrorism, he added.

The Pakistan government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks on civilians as well as government infrastructure, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.