US-Israeli strikes on Iranian cities kill at least 25 as Tehran rejects Trump's deadline; two killed in Israel

US-Israeli attacks on Iranian cities have killed over 25 people from Sunday into Monday, while two people were found dead after missile attacks from Iran on Israel's Haifa.

Fresh attacks were reported on residential areas across Tehran on Monday as the Israeli army said it had completed a wave of strikes against "regime targets."

Gas outages hit parts of the capital after a strike on a university, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran has ramped up attacks on its neighbours in the Gulf and Israel, as US President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to extend a deadline for the Islamic Republic to release its chokehold on the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz.

Iran rejected Trump's threats and warned of "more devastating" retaliation if its civilian infrastructure is targeted.

"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

The warning came after Trump, in a social media post on Sunday, threatened to strike Iran if Tehran failed to meet his April 6 deadline to either reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it... Open the F------ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in HELL – JUST WATCH,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

However, in a later post, Trump appeared to extend his deadline by 24 hours. "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" Trump wrote without mentioning Iran or any other details.

Shortly after his Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump gave an interview to Fox News where he said, "If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."