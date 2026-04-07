Gunman killed, two wounded in shootout outside Israel's Istanbul consulate

A gunman was killed and two others wounded in a shootout Tuesday with police outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, the local governor said, adding that two officers were lightly wounded.

Governor Davut Gul confirmed the killing of one of the assailants during the attack that took place around 12:15 pm (0915 GMT).

It was not immediately clear if the intended target was the Israeli consulate. No Israeli diplomats "are currently on Turkish soil", a source familiar with the matter told AFP.

Israeli diplomatic missions had been evacuated "not only in Turkey but throughout the region for security reasons" shortly after Palestinian group Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Authorities have identified the assailants.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said they arrived in Istanbul by a rental vehicle from Izmit and one of the assailants was affiliated with an "organisation that exploits the region."

Turkish officials would not immediately reveal the group the attacker was linked to but Turkish media said it could be Islamic State group, whose members clashed with Turkish police in Yalova -- which lies on the shores of the Sea of Marmara about 90 kilometres (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul.