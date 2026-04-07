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India, US envoys meet in Washington to discuss strategic ties

Both diplomats emphasized that their respective sides are pursuing robust efforts to achieve the goals set by their leaders for the India-US partnership.
India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with the US envoy to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, in Washington DC on Monday, April 6,2026
India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with the US envoy to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, in Washington DC on Monday, April 6,2026Photo | X
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WASHINGTON – India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with the US envoy to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, in Washington DC on Monday to discuss the strategic relationship between the two nations.

Both diplomats emphasized that their respective sides are pursuing robust efforts to achieve the goals set by their leaders for the India-US partnership.

"Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia, during his visit to Washington DC," Kwatra said in a social media post. "Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-US strategic ties," he added.

Gor, who is currently on a visit to the US, responded to the post by stating it was a pleasure to meet his counterpart.

"Always a pleasure to catch up with my friend @AmbVMKwatra. He deeply cares about our strategic relationship," Gor said.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with the US envoy to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, in Washington DC on Monday, April 6,2026
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