Iranian musician Ali Ghasmari performs at Damavand power plant amid Trump threats

TEHRAN: In a striking act of cultural defiance, Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari performed a traditional tar recital outside the Damavand power plant, responding to recent threats from US President Donald Trump to target Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Captured on video, Ghamsari is seen seated on a traditional mat, playing the tar, a long-necked instrument central to Persian classical music. A prominent musician and composer, Ghamsari specialises in the tar and Persian classical traditions.

"Hello my dear friends. I am currently at the Damavand Power Plant. I wish you were here with me, as this is a site that has been threatened with attack, which I hope will not happen. I hope the sound of my tar can inspire peace and help keep the lights in people’s homes on," Ghamsari said in the video.

The recital appears to be a direct response to Trump’s ultimatum, in which he threatened a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by Tuesday evening (US time). Trump warned that failure to comply would result in attacks on "each and every" electric generating plant and key bridges in Iran.

Speaking on Monday, Trump stated that the facilities would be left "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window. He added during a White House briefing, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."