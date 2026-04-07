Iranian musician Ali Ghasmari performs at Damavand power plant amid Trump threats

TEHRAN: In a striking act of cultural defiance, Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari performed a traditional tar recital outside the Damavand power plant, responding to recent threats from US President Donald Trump to target Iran’s energy infrastructure.
Captured on video, Ghamsari is seen seated on a traditional mat, playing the tar, a long-necked instrument central to Persian classical music. A prominent musician and composer, Ghamsari specialises in the tar and Persian classical traditions.
"Hello my dear friends. I am currently at the Damavand Power Plant. I wish you were here with me, as this is a site that has been threatened with attack, which I hope will not happen. I hope the sound of my tar can inspire peace and help keep the lights in people’s homes on," Ghamsari said in the video.
The recital appears to be a direct response to Trump’s ultimatum, in which he threatened a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by Tuesday evening (US time). Trump warned that failure to comply would result in attacks on "each and every" electric generating plant and key bridges in Iran.
Speaking on Monday, Trump stated that the facilities would be left "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window. He added during a White House briefing, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."
Trump set a deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 PM ET for Iran to reach an agreement, warning that there would be "no bridges, no power plants" after that. He described the situation as a "critical period," asserting that Washington had given Tehran sufficient time to negotiate.
In response, Iran’s Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, encouraged citizens, including artists and athletes, to form "human chains" around power plants to protect them. Rahimi said, "These are our wealth and belongings," inviting people to gather at key facilities. He condemned the threats as a war crime and emphasised, "We will stand hand in hand to show civilian lives are not targets."
Iranian representatives at the United Nations have similarly expressed concern, calling the threats a violation of international law safeguarding civilian infrastructure.
International agencies have also voiced alarm. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed "deep concern" after recent projectile strikes landed near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, stressing that energy facilities must not be targeted.
(With inputs from ANI)