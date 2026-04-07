Israeli army tells Iranians not to take trains until Tuesday evening for 'safety'

Israel’s military on Tuesday urged Iranians to avoid train travel nationwide until 1730 GMT (9 pm local time), in what appeared to be a warning ahead of possible strikes on the country’s railway network.

“For your safety, we ask you to refrain from using trains or travelling by train throughout the country from now until 9 pm Iran time,” the military said on its Persian-language account on X, adding, “Your presence on trains and near railway tracks puts your life in danger.”

The advisory did not specify any particular regions or routes, creating uncertainty over the exact nature and location of the potential threat. Iranian authorities have not immediately responded to the warning.

The message, directly addressing civilians and transport use, indicates heightened tensions as the conflict escalates.