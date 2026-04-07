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King Fahd Causeway reopens after attack threats from Iran

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X, saying the only route by road between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula reopened
Satellite image of the King Fahd Causeway
Satellite image of the King Fahd CausewayPhoto | Wikipedia
Associated Press
Updated on
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The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and the island of Bahrain, reopened Tuesday morning after closing for hours over possible threats from Iran.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X, saying the only route by road between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula reopened.

Bahrain’s airport has been closed over the Iranian attacks for weeks.

The hourslong closure came after a ballistic missile attack from Iran targeted Saudi Arabia and may have done damage to energy infrastructure there.

The kingdom has not elaborated on damage from that attack.

Iran War
West Asia Confict
King Fahd Causeway

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