China says Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to explore 'comprehensive solution'

BEIJING: China's government said that Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed not to escalate their conflict and to "explore a comprehensive solution" after several weeks of cross-border fighting between the two countries that has left hundreds of people killed.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday that after seven days of peace talks in the western Chinese city of Urumqi under China mediation, all the parties also agreed to keep the dialogue.

"The three parties agreed to explore a comprehensive solution to the issues in the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and clarified the core and priority issues that need to be addressed," Mao said during the daily briefing in Beijing.

She said that they acknowledged that "terrorism is the core issue affecting the relationship."

Afghanistan and Pakistan said that they won't "take actions that would escalate or complicate the situation."

There was no comment from Islamabad about the weeklong talks.

But Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Wednesday that the talks between the Afghan and Pakistani delegations, hosted and mediated by China in Urumqi, have concluded.