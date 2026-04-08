Hours after US-Iran ceasefire announcement, attacks reported on Iran's oil refinery, UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday said that its air defenses were firing at an incoming Iranian missile barrage, hours after both United States and Iran announced a temporary halt to nearly six weeks of military hostilities.

Attacks were also reported on an oil refinery in Iran's Lavan Island, according to Iranian state television.

On Tuesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in an 11th-hour bid to avert US President Donald Trump's all-out destruction threat.

Trump later told reporters that the ceasefire was a 'total and complete victory' for Washington.

The US agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, and in return, Tehran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil thoroughfare through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes.

Tehran agreed to the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a Truth Social post.