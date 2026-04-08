Hours after US-Iran ceasefire announcement, attacks reported on Iran's oil refinery, UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday said that its air defenses were firing at an incoming Iranian missile barrage, hours after both United States and Iran announced a temporary halt to nearly six weeks of military hostilities.
Attacks were also reported on an oil refinery in Iran's Lavan Island, according to Iranian state television.
On Tuesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in an 11th-hour bid to avert US President Donald Trump's all-out destruction threat.
Trump later told reporters that the ceasefire was a 'total and complete victory' for Washington.
The US agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, and in return, Tehran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil thoroughfare through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes.
Tehran agreed to the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Trump said the agreement was reached after speaking to leaders in Pakistan who played a key role in mediation.
The war began on February 28 when US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.
Trump also told AFP that Iran's enriched uranium would be "perfectly taken care of" under the two-week truce.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran would allow safe passage for two weeks through the Strait of Hormuz
Iran also proposed a 10-point plan for securing an end to the war, which Trump said was "workable". While the plan could form the basis of potential negotiations later this week, it includes several sticking points that Washington has previously said were unfeasible.
The plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions," according to a statement released by the Islamic Republic.
(With inputs from Associated Press, AFP)