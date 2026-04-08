How big of a tent do Democrats want? Hasan Piker is testing the limits in Michigan's Senate primary

ANN ARBOR: By the time Hasan Piker took the microphone at two campaign events with a Senate candidate in Michigan on Tuesday, the popular but controversial online streamer had already generated plenty of noise inside the Democratic Party.

Some have pitched him as a gateway to young people — particularly young men — who have drifted to the right in recent years. Others fear he is a sign of the party beholden to its extremes, pointing to inflammatory rhetoric like "Hamas is a thousand times better" than Israel, describing some Orthodox Jews as "inbred" and that "America deserved 9/11."

Piker's appearances with Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for US Senate in Michigan, have catalyzed questions of how big a tent the party wants to build as it works to regain power in the midterm elections and win back the White House.

The packed, raucous events on state university campuses offered a clear signal from at least one faction of Democrats that there's a growing appetite for figures like Piker and the candidates who stand with them.

"Belief itself is an act of hope," El-Sayed told the crowd.

"Because we may not win, but for damn sure if we don't try, we will lose," he added. "And look, winning is right there. We live at the golden edge of a horizon of our own making."