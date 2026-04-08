Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again following Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Iran has reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz following Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to Iranian state media reports, escalating tensions in West Asia despite fresh diplomatic efforts to pause the conflict.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the US, Israel and Iran signalled a halt in hostilities. A two-week ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US earlier today, with the first in-person direct negotiations expected to take place in Islamabad.

At least 112 people were killed and 837 others were wounded in Lebanon on Wednesday after Israel launched an unprecedented wave of strikes, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

"The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on numerous Lebanese areas, reaching the capital Beirut, have led, in an updated non-final toll, to 112 martyrs and 837 wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the attacks, Hezbollah asserted its right to retaliate.

"We affirm that the blood of the martyrs and the wounded will not be shed in vain, and that today's massacres, like all acts of aggression and savage crimes, confirm our natural and legal right to resist the occupation and respond to its aggression," the Iran-backed group said.