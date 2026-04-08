Iranian President confirms participation in peace talks in Islamabad: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed Tehran's participation in Pakistan-facilitated peace talks with the US in Islamabad.

Shehbaz said he held a "warm and substantive" telephone conversation with President Pezeshkian, hours after the US and Iran agreed on a conditional two-week ceasefire that included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

"I conveyed my deep appreciation for the wisdom and sagacity of the Iranian leadership in accepting Pakistan's offer to host peace talks in Islamabad later this week to work jointly for the return of peace to the region," he said.

"President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's participation in the upcoming negotiations and expressed appreciation for Pakistan's efforts, while conveying his best wishes for the people of Pakistan," Shehbaz added.