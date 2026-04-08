Pakistan Army pushes for UAV Corps, sets up ‘pocket of excellence’ unit

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is moving to raise a standalone UAV Corps within its Army, intelligence sources told The New Indian Express, in a structural push to institutionalise drone warfare capabilities as unmanned systems redefine the character of contemporary conflict.

Sources said that an “Army Unit Pocket for Excellence” has already been set up, likely as an incubatory formation for the proposed Corps-level structure.

“They’re essentially testbeds for evolving UAV tactics and procedures, while also doubling up as a training hub for operators,” sources said. “At the same time, they serve as a bridge with external suppliers, largely Chinese and Turkish platforms in Pakistan’s case. Such units are typically precursors to larger formations, with concepts stabilised here before being scaled up.”

Pakistan’s move also comes against the backdrop of a changing internal threat profile. Groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) are increasingly deploying commercially available quadcopter drones for offensive operations, pointing to a shift from traditional tactics like IEDs and suicide bombings to low-cost aerial attacks.

“The use of commercial quadcopters has changed the threat profile. These are harder to detect and neutralise at the tactical level,” another source said, adding that the shift has contributed to higher casualties among security personnel.

Incidentally, last week, the Pakistan Army was also compelled to activate a specialised counter-drone unit after a spate of increasingly sophisticated aerial incursions by militant groups, including threats to critical oil infrastructure, amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Moreover, such “pockets of excellence” are not without precedent. The United States, for instance, has long relied on dedicated centres of excellence to develop UAV tactics, training and integration frameworks before wider force adoption.