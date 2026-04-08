UK healthcare assistant awarded damages after being called 'auntie' at work

LONDON: An Indian-origin healthcare assistant employed by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has successfully won a harassment claim after a nurse colleague repeatedly referred to her as “auntie.”

Watford Employment Tribunal Judge George Alliott ruled in favor of 61-year-old Ilda Esteves, finding that the comments constituted harassment on the grounds of age and sex. The West London NHS Trust has been ordered to pay Esteves £1,425 in damages for injury to feelings.

The tribunal acknowledged that the term “auntie” is traditionally a sign of respect for older individuals in Ghanaian culture, which was relevant as the staff nurse involved, Charles Oppong, is of Ghanaian heritage. However, the court concluded that Oppong, who was responsible for leading ward teams, used the term offensively, likely as an ill-judged attempt at humor.

“The claimant did perceive it as creating an offensive environment,” the judgment read. “The circumstances of the comments—made in the office, corridor, and at handover—had the effect of creating an offensive environment. It was reasonable for the comments to have that effect. Consequently, the claimant’s claim of harassment succeeds.”

Esteves told the tribunal that Oppong continued to call her “auntie” despite her requests to be addressed by her first name. She also cited incidents where he remarked that she would be a “good match” for another older colleague, George, on two separate occasions.

The tribunal noted that while the term “auntie” may be respectful within Ghanaian culture, it was offensive to Esteves when used against her wishes. The incidents occurred over a short period, between June and September 2023.

Esteves’ request for anonymity during the proceedings was denied, with the tribunal citing the public interest in open justice. Claims related to race, discrimination, victimization, and unauthorized deductions of wages were dismissed.

(With inputs from PTI)