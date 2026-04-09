NATO burden-sharing back in focus as Trump renews criticism after Rutte meeting

US President Donald Trump repeated his criticism of NATO following a closed-door meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Washington on Wednesday, in discussions that had been expected to ease tensions over the alliance’s role during the Iran conflict.
Ahead of the meeting, Trump suggested the United States could consider leaving the trans-Atlantic alliance after NATO members declined to support Washington’s call for assistance during the Iran confrontation, particularly as Iran’s actions around the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global shipping and drove up energy prices. He had earlier intensified criticism of NATO, calling it a “paper tiger” and arguing that the US was being left without allied support during the crisis.
After the meeting, Trump posted an all-caps message on social media expressing continued frustration. “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN,” he wrote. The White House did not immediately provide further updates.
Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had discussed the possibility of the US reconsidering NATO membership during his meeting with Rutte.
A US legislation passed in 2023 requires congressional approval before any withdrawal from the alliance.
NATO operates on the principle of collective defence, under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all. The clause has been invoked only once , after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
The talks happened shortly after Washington and Tehran reached a fragile two-week ceasefire agreement that includes provisions linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, following days of escalation in which Trump had warned of strikes on Iranian infrastructure and used strong rhetoric about the consequences of continued conflict.
Trump also revived earlier grievances involving European allies, including renewed criticism tied to Denmark’s autonomous territory Greenland, posting: “REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!”
Speaking later to CNN, Rutte said Trump was “clearly disappointed” that NATO allies did not participate in military action against Iran. He described his meeting with Trump as a “very frank, very open” exchange between “two good friends,” while declining to confirm whether Trump had explicitly raised the idea of the US exiting NATO, saying only that the discussion had a “nuanced picture.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met Rutte at the State Department ahead of the White House talks. According to a State Department statement, their discussions covered the Iran conflict, the war in Ukraine, and broader efforts to strengthen coordination and burden-sharing within NATO.
US Senator Mitch McConnell defended the alliance ahead of the meeting, pointing to NATO’s role in supporting the United States after 9/11 and urging the administration not to allow tensions with allies to overshadow shared security priorities.
The NATO alliance has already been under strain over the past year amid disagreements over Ukraine policy, military cooperation, and access issues during the Iran conflict. Spain and France were among countries that restricted use of airspace or facilities for US operations, though broader cooperation has been discussed for post-conflict arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to travel to the Gulf region in support of ceasefire diplomacy, as the UK continues work on long-term security planning for the strategic waterway through which a significant share of global oil flows.
(With AP inputs)