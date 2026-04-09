NATO burden-sharing back in focus as Trump renews criticism after Rutte meeting

US President Donald Trump repeated his criticism of NATO following a closed-door meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Washington on Wednesday, in discussions that had been expected to ease tensions over the alliance’s role during the Iran conflict.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump suggested the United States could consider leaving the trans-Atlantic alliance after NATO members declined to support Washington’s call for assistance during the Iran confrontation, particularly as Iran’s actions around the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global shipping and drove up energy prices. He had earlier intensified criticism of NATO, calling it a “paper tiger” and arguing that the US was being left without allied support during the crisis.

After the meeting, Trump posted an all-caps message on social media expressing continued frustration. “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN,” he wrote. The White House did not immediately provide further updates.