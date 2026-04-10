Beijing calculates its next steps in Iran ceasefire ahead of Trump's trip to China

WASHINGTON: With a fragile ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran holding for now, China is calculating its role in helping find a durable endgame to the war in the Middle East.

After prodding China, which is more reliant on Persian Gulf oil than the US, to get involved in reopening the choked-off Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump told the French news outlet Agence France-Presse this week that he believed China played a part in encouraging Iran to agree to this week's temporary truce.

Three diplomats who were familiar with China's behind-the-scenes efforts also confirmed that Beijing, the biggest purchaser of Iranian oil, used its leverage to urge the Iranians back to the negotiating table.

It was a major moment for Beijing, which had decried the US and Israel's war against its economic partner Iran as misguided before getting directly involved in the push to call off the fighting, including discouraging strikes by Iran. Talks between the sides are expected to begin in Pakistan this weekend.

With the precarious truce hanging in the balance, China will now need to make a careful calculation about whether it will tread deeper into the waters of diplomacy as its weighs the impact that a long-lasting war could have on the global economy.

Middle East turmoil goes against Beijing's interests, while its efforts may boost its global standing and strengthen its hand in negotiating thorny trade issues during Trump's visit to China next month.

"Beijing is not in the business of expending its leverage as a favor to others or for the greater good," said Danny Russel, a former senior diplomat in President Barack Obama's administration.