Hungary's election could end Orbán's journey from liberal firebrand to far-right leader

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the European Union's longest-serving leader and one of its biggest antagonists, has taken a long road from his early days as a liberal, anti-Soviet firebrand to the Russia-friendly nationalist admired by the global far-right today.

After dominating Hungarian politics for more than two decades, the 62-year-old could suffer a defeat during Sunday's elections which could bring his 16-year reign to a spectacular end.

Most polls have him at a double-digit deficit — despite a recent visit from US Vice President JD Vance meant to boost his chances.

Facing the center-right Tisza party and its popular leader, Péter Magyar, Orbán has deployed a barrage of disinformation and AI-generated smear ads, and warned voters that bankruptcy and all-out war would come to Hungary if he loses.

Orbán, a symbol of the country's burgeoning democracy in the 1990s, has resorted to tactics that would have shocked his early supporters, and likely his younger self.

From liberal to nationalist

Beloved by many older and more rural Hungarians and reviled by detractors, Orbán has emerged as the country's most consequential leader since its transition to democracy at the end of the Cold War.

Born in 1963, Orbán grew up in a modest household in rural Felcsút, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) outside Budapest.

A gifted student and avid soccer fan, he studied law and later went to Oxford to study political science under a scholarship awarded by a foundation run by George Soros — the Hungarian-born financier that Orbán would later frame as the country's most sinister bogeyman.

In 1988, Orbán co-founded Fidesz, originally a liberal, anti-communist youth party. The following year as a 26-year-old law student, he gave a fiery speech before tens of thousands, demanding Soviet troops leave Hungary — a bold move during the waning days of the Communist era.

After first entering parliament in 1990 as head of the Fidesz caucus, he became one of Europe's youngest-ever prime ministers when he won a national election in 1998 at the age of 35.

But as Hungary's political dynamics changed and other liberal parties emerged, he began steering Fidesz to the right, transforming it into a vehicle for increasingly nationalist conservatism.

Many observers view the election in 2002, when he lost to Hungary's Socialist party, as a turning point in Orbán's approach to power. Speaking to Fidesz members afterward, he set the agenda for major changes he would introduce once back in office.

"We've only got to win once, but we've got to win big," he said.