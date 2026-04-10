US and Iran prepare for ceasefire talks as Netanyahu authorizes negotiations with Lebanon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Negotiators from Iran and the U.S. prepared for high-level talks with their ceasefire still shaky Friday, as Israel and Hezbollah traded fire and Tehran maintained its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

There remain many issues that could derail the truce — as well as negotiations for broader deal to permanently end the war.

Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency, close to the Revolutionary Guard, claimed that talks set for Saturday wouldn’t happen unless Israel stopped its attacks in Lebanon. And U.S. President Donald Trump complained that Iran was “doing a very poor job” by not allowing the free flow of ships through the strait, through which 20% of the world’s traded oil once passed.

Kuwait, meanwhile, said it faced a drone attack Thursday night that it blamed on Iran and its militia allies in the region. Though Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard denied launching any assault, it has carried out attacks across the Mideast in the past that it did not claim.

And yet, preparations for the talks between Iran and the U.S. appeared to be moving forward, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance making his way to Pakistan from Washington. Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, meanwhile, are expected to begin next week in Washington, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the delicacy of the matter.

Boarding Air Force Two on his way to Pakistan, Vance said he believes negotiation with Iran will be “positive.”

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s gonna be positive. We’ll of course see,” Vance said.

He cited Trump in saying, “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand.”

But he added, “If they’re gonna try and play us, then they’re gonna find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”