Easter truce between Russia and Ukraine begins

KYIV: An uneasy truce between Russia and Ukraine to mark the Orthodox Easter entered into force on Saturday, with Kyiv warning it would respond "immediately" if Russia violated it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the ceasefire on Thursday, more than a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky first made the proposal.

Both sides have agreed to observe it.

The ceasefire was due to last for 32 hours, from 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Saturday until the end of the day on Sunday, according to the Kremlin.

"Ukraine will adhere to the ceasefire and respond strictly in kind. The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean no response from our side," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian army said it was ready to "immediately" respond if Russia violated it.

In his evening address Saturday, Zelensky said: "It would be right for the ceasefire to continue further.

"We have put this proposal to Russia, and if Russia again chooses war instead of peace, this will once again demonstrate to the world, and to the United States, who really wants what."

Residents of Kharkiv, a city just 30 kilometres from the Russian border and targeted by daily attacks, remained wary.

"It's not for long, a day and a half, so maybe it will hold," hoped Oleg Polyskin, 65.

"But even if you're going to church, there is no 100-percent guarantee that everything will be peaceful... you shouldn't trust Putin and his government," he added.

"It would be nice if nothing happened tonight and it was quiet, without air-raid alerts," said 16-year-old Sofiia Liapina.

"But we can't know -- because our neighbours can't be trusted," she added.