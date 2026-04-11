Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill seven

DEIR-EL-BALAH: Gaza's civil defence agency reported on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian territory had killed seven people overnight, with the military saying it had struck an "armed terrorist cell".

Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the truce.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas, said an Israeli drone had fired two missiles close to a police post in the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

In addition to the seven dead, he said, several more people were wounded, four of them critically.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza said it had received six bodies and seven wounded, "including four in a critical condition because of direct impacts to the face, torso and other parts of the body".

The nearby Al-Awda hospital said it had received one fatality and two wounded.

AFP images from Al‑Aqsa hospital showed Palestinians gathered around the bodies of several men, laid on the ground and wrapped in white shrouds.

Mourners then carried the bodies to Deir el-Balah in a funeral procession.