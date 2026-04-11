Iran delegation reaches Islamabad, says US talks hinge on Lebanon ceasefire, asset release

An Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of Saturday for crucial talks with the United States, raising global hopes for a breakthrough to end the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

The visit follows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire earlier this week, during which he said Islamabad would host talks between the US and Iran.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is set to participate in the Islamabad Talks scheduled to begin later in the day. The US delegation, headed by Vice President J D Vance, was also en route to the Pakistani capital at the time.

According to Pakistan’s foreign office, the Iranian delegation was received on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.