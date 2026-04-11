Iran delegation reaches Islamabad, says US talks hinge on Lebanon ceasefire, asset release

An Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of Saturday for crucial talks with the United States, raising global hopes for a breakthrough to end the ongoing conflict between the two sides.
The visit follows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire earlier this week, during which he said Islamabad would host talks between the US and Iran.
The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is set to participate in the Islamabad Talks scheduled to begin later in the day. The US delegation, headed by Vice President J D Vance, was also en route to the Pakistani capital at the time.
According to Pakistan’s foreign office, the Iranian delegation was received on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
In a statement, the foreign office confirmed that the “high-powered delegation” from Iran had arrived to take part in the Islamabad Talks. Dar expressed hope that both sides would engage constructively and reiterated Pakistan’s intent to facilitate efforts towards a lasting and durable resolution to the conflict in West Asia.
The conformation comes amid speculation on social media over whether the Iranian delegation would attend, particularly in light of Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Some reports, citing Iranian media, suggested Tehran’s participation hinged on the fulfilment of conditions outlined in the ceasefire agreement.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency had reported that negotiations would not commence until certain “preconditions” were met. Echoing this, Ghalibaf said two agreed measures, a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets, were yet to be implemented.
“These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X before departing for Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the US delegation led by Vance was expected to arrive shortly. Ahead of his departure, Vance said President Donald Trump had provided “clear guidelines” for the negotiations.
“As the US president said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend an open hand. If they’re going to try to play us, they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive,” he told reporters.
The talks are being held during a two-week pause in the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28 with attacks launched by the US and Israel.
Pakistan played a key role in facilitating the dialogue, following Sharif’s appeal earlier this week that led to the temporary halt in hostilities.
Earlier, Araghchi, in a phone call with Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Shibani, stressed that the US must honour its ceasefire commitments, including extending the truce to Lebanon.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also warned that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the initial ceasefire and could undermine the talks.
Security has been tightened across Islamabad ahead of the negotiations, with the city placed on ‘red alert’. More than 10,000 police and security personnel have been deployed, officials said.
The Red Zone, which houses key government buildings, is under the protection of the army and Rangers, with access restricted to authorised personnel and residents.
The high-stakes talks are being closely monitored worldwide, with their outcome expected to have significant implications for security in West Asia, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.
(With inputs from Agencies)