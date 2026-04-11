Mauritius vows to 'spare no effort' as UK puts Chagos Islands handover deal on hold after Trump withdraws support

LONDON: Britain’s agreement to hand Mauritius the Chagos Islands that are home to a strategic UK-American military base is on indefinite hold because US President Donald Trump's administration has withdrawn its support for the deal.

The British government acknowledged Saturday that legislation to ratify the agreement for the islands in the Indian Ocean has run out of time in Parliament.

It’s the latest fallout from souring relations between Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government and the Trump administration.

Trump initially backed the deal, but changed his mind in January, calling a deal to transfer sovereignty of the islands, home to the joint military base on Diego Garcia, “an act of GREAT STUPIDITY” in a social media post.

Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful on Saturday vowed to "spare no effort" to reclaim the strategic Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, whose main island of Diego Garcia hosts a US-UK military base.

"We will spare no effort to seize any diplomatic or legal avenue to complete the decolonisation process in this part of the Indian Ocean," Ramful said at an Indian Ocean Conference held in Mauritius.

"This is a matter of justice," he added.