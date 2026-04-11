Russia, Ukraine trade drone strikes ahead of Easter truce

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine fired waves of drones at each other between late Friday and early Saturday, just hours before a temporary ceasefire between the two was set to take effect for Orthodox Easter, according to officials.

Russia launched at least 160 drones at Ukraine, killing four people in the country's east and south, Ukrainian authorities said.

The southern Odesa region was among the hardest hit, with authorities reporting two dead and damage to civilian infrastructure.

A wave of Ukrainian drones sparked a fire at an oil depot and damaged apartment buildings in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, authorities said.

Two people died in a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russian-installed authorities said.

The Kremlin ordered a temporary truce from Saturday at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) until the end of Sunday, a 32-hour period.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had "repeatedly stated" it was ready for a ceasefire over Easter, and was willing to reciprocate.

But Ukrainians have expressed scepticism about whether the truce will hold.

The two sides held a ceasefire for Orthodox Easter last year, but both accused the other of hundreds of violations.