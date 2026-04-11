Sri Lanka’s elderly population triples in four decades: Census

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is undergoing a sharp demographic shift, with its elderly population nearly tripling over the past four decades, according to the latest census released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The 2024 census report, made public this week, places the country’s total population at 21.78 million, with a population density of 350 persons per square kilometre. It highlights a marked transition toward an ageing society, driven by declining fertility rates and rising life expectancy.

The proportion of people aged 60 and above has increased significantly—from 6.6 per cent in 1981 to 18 per cent in 2024. In absolute terms, the elderly population has grown from under one million in 1981 to nearly 3.92 million today.

At the same time, the share of children aged 0–14 has declined to 20.7 per cent, indicating a narrowing base of younger population. This shift is reflected in the country’s ageing index, which now stands at 87—meaning there are 87 elderly persons for every 100 children.

The median age has also risen to 35 years, up by about five years compared to the previous census conducted in 2012, underscoring a steadily maturing population structure.

A key factor behind this demographic transition is the sharp decline in the total fertility rate, which has dropped from 3.3 in 1981 to 1.8 in 2024. The trend signals long-term implications for the country’s workforce and economic planning.