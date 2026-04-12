Pakistan says it will continue mediating US-Iran talks, urges ceasefire to hold

Pakistan on Sunday said it will continue to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran, even as the latest round of high-level talks between the two sides concluded without a breakthrough.

Speaking to the media after nearly 24 hours of negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad had helped mediate “intense and constructive” discussions between the delegations.

Dar said he, along with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Sim Munir, facilitated multiple rounds of talks that continued through the night before ending on Sunday morning.

Emphasising the need for de-escalation, Dar urged both sides to adhere to the recently announced ceasefire. “It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment,” he said, expressing hope that sustained engagement would lead to durable peace and regional stability.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s role, he said the country would continue to support dialogue between Tehran and Washington in the coming days.

Dar also thanked both sides for accepting Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal for a ceasefire and recognising the country's mediatory efforts.

The talks in Islamabad marked the first direct, high-level engagement between the US and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, drawing global attention amid expectations of a potential breakthrough.

The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials. The US delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance, and included senior figures such as Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The delegations arrived in Islamabad over Friday and Saturday, days after both countries announced a two-week ceasefire, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough that, for now, remains elusive.