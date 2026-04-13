European leaders celebrate Péter Magyar’s victory in a stunning Hungarian election

BUDAPEST: European leaders heaped praise on Péter Magyar after his stunning election victory in Hungary, not just for what the vibrant campaigner and the country’s next premier might do but for who he is not — long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who many saw as a direct threat to the continent’s peace and prosperity.

The outpouring reflected a deep frustration with Orbán across the 27-nation European Union and its institutions.

“Today Europe wins and European values win,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a post on X on Sunday night. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk exclaimed on social media: “Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!”

Orbán’s 16-year grip on power has tested the EU system of governance meant to ensure peace through economic and political integration after the ravages of the world wars. Claiming he sought to advance Hungarians’ national interests over strategy forged in Brussels, Orbán time and again vetoed collective action such as support for Ukraine following Russia’s all-out invasion.

Recently, the far-right leader’s government outraged EU leaders and officials when it admitted to providing a backchannel to Russia during summits.

In a recent interview, Magyar told The Associated Press that if elected, he would repair Hungary’s relationship with the EU. However, he has carefully avoided taking firm positions on a number of divisive issues during the election campaign — including Orbán’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies and whether Hungary should extend more support to Ukraine. “All Hungarians know that this is a shared victory. Our homeland made up its mind. It wants to live again. It wants to be a European country,” Magyar said during his victory speech from the banks of the Danube River in Budapest, the capital.