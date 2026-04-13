France and UK to lead multinational mission to secure Strait of Hormuz navigation: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France and the United Kingdom will jointly spearhead a multinational initiative aimed at ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.
In a post on X, Macron described the planned effort as part of broader diplomatic measures to stabilise the Middle East. He said the mission would be “strictly defensive” in nature and would operate independently of the parties involved in ongoing hostilities.
According to Macron, France and the UK will convene an international conference in the coming days, bringing together countries willing to contribute to what he termed a “peaceful multinational mission” to safeguard maritime traffic through the strategically vital waterway, which carries a significant share of global energy shipments.
He stressed that the initiative is intended to restore “freedom of navigation” in the strait and would be deployed once conditions allow.
Macron also linked the effort to wider regional security concerns, including Iran’s nuclear and ballistic activities and what he described as destabilising actions across the region. He further emphasised the need for a comprehensive diplomatic settlement covering multiple flashpoints, including Lebanon, while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The announcement comes amid heightened friction in the region following measures by the US Central Command, reportedly acting under directives from former US President Donald Trump, to impose restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.
CENTCOM has said the measures target port operations associated with Iran, while maintaining that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for non-Iranian commercial transit would remain unaffected.
In response, Iranian authorities have strongly criticised the move. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman could be endangered if Iran’s security interests are threatened, reiterating that it considers control over its territorial waters a sovereign and legal right.
Tehran also reiterated that vessels linked to hostile entities could be denied passage, while others would be allowed transit under regulations set by Iranian authorities.
(With inputs from ANI)