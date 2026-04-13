France and UK to lead multinational mission to secure Strait of Hormuz navigation: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France and the United Kingdom will jointly spearhead a multinational initiative aimed at ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

In a post on X, Macron described the planned effort as part of broader diplomatic measures to stabilise the Middle East. He said the mission would be “strictly defensive” in nature and would operate independently of the parties involved in ongoing hostilities.

According to Macron, France and the UK will convene an international conference in the coming days, bringing together countries willing to contribute to what he termed a “peaceful multinational mission” to safeguard maritime traffic through the strategically vital waterway, which carries a significant share of global energy shipments.

He stressed that the initiative is intended to restore “freedom of navigation” in the strait and would be deployed once conditions allow.

Macron also linked the effort to wider regional security concerns, including Iran’s nuclear and ballistic activities and what he described as destabilising actions across the region. He further emphasised the need for a comprehensive diplomatic settlement covering multiple flashpoints, including Lebanon, while respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.