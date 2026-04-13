Modi extends greetings to Magyar after historic shift in Hungary’s political landscape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Peter Magyar after his Tisza Party secured a decisive victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, ending 16 years of rule by the ruling Fidesz party.

In a post on X, Modi described India and Hungary as “bound by deep-rooted friendship, shared values and mutual respect,” and said he looked forward to working closely with the incoming leadership to further strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as the broader India–European Union strategic partnership.

The election result marks a significant political realignment in Hungary. According to preliminary results cited by Al Jazeera, with over 97% of votes counted, the Tisza Party secured 138 seats in the 199-member parliament with 53.6% of the vote, delivering a clear mandate. The governing Fidesz party led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban won 55 seats with 37.8% support.

Following the outcome, Orban conceded defeat and personally congratulated Magyar, acknowledging the scale of the opposition victory.

The result has drawn swift international reactions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the outcome, calling it a win for European values and expressing readiness to work with the new leadership. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also extended congratulations, saying he looked forward to cooperation within a “strong, secure and united Europe.”

The landslide win for the Tisza Party is widely seen as a turning point in Hungarian politics, with potential implications for the country’s domestic policy direction and its engagement within the European Union.

(With inputs from ANI)