Netanyahu picks close aide Roman Gofman as Mossad director amid security challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major General Roman Gofman as the next director of Mossad, formally known as the Israeli Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, following approval from the government’s advisory committee on senior appointments.

The decision, cleared by a panel chaired by former Supreme Court president Asher Grunis, was confirmed by Netanyahu in a post on X on Sunday. He described Gofman as an “outstanding officer—bold and creative,” highlighting his “resourcefulness” and unconventional thinking, particularly during the ongoing conflict.

Gofman, who has served as Netanyahu’s military secretary for the past two years, is set to assume office on July 2, 2026, for a five-year term, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. He will succeed David Barnea, whose tenure concludes in June.

The appointment comes at a sensitive moment for Israel’s security establishment, amid persistent regional tensions and evolving intelligence challenges. Considered a close ally of the prime minister, Gofman has played a key role in coordinating military directives and has represented Netanyahu on various assignments.

Born in Belarus, Gofman immigrated to Israel in 1990 at the age of 14. He rose through the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces Armoured Corps, eventually becoming a division commander before moving into senior strategic roles.

During the October 7, 2023 attack led by Hamas, Gofman was commanding the Tzeelim training base. He reportedly rushed to the Gaza border and was seriously wounded in a firefight near Sha’ar Hanegev Junction.

Prior to his current role, Gofman also drew attention for a policy paper advocating continued Israeli military control over the Gaza Strip following the defeat of Hamas—a stance that sparked debate within security and policy circles.

(With inputs from ANI)