'Not His Rival': US bishops push back on Trump’s attack on Pope

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump over his recent social media remarks targeting Pope Leo XIV, saying the pontiff should not be drawn into political rivalries.

In a statement issued Sunday, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the USCCB, expressed disappointment over the President’s comments, describing them as inappropriate and divisive.

“I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father,” Coakley said. “Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”

The response follows a series of posts by Trump on Truth Social in which he sharply criticised Pope Leo XIV, escalating tensions between the White House and the Vatican.

In his remarks, Trump took aim at the Pope’s stance on US foreign policy, particularly regarding global conflicts and diplomatic engagement. He argued that the pontiff’s views were misguided and accused him of being “weak on crime” and ineffective on international affairs.

Trump also suggested that Pope Leo’s election was indirectly linked to his own presidency, claiming that the Church elevated an American pontiff in response to his leadership. He further criticised the Pope’s engagement with figures he characterised as politically left-leaning and urged him to refrain from commenting on political matters.