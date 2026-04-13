US begins Iran blockade after deadline expires, tensions surge

The United States has begun enforcing a naval blockade against Iran following the expiry of a deadline set by President Donald Trump.

Confirming the development, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received reports that “maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The UKMTO added that the restrictions apply without distinction to vessels of any flag engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities. However, transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations is not reported to be affected by these measures.

The move follows the collapse of negotiations between US and Iranian delegations. After the talks ended without a resolution, President Trump announced a naval blockade targeting vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Elaborating on the scope of the operation, Trump stated that the US Navy would identify and board vessels in international waters that had provided transit payments to Tehran. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

He warned that the blockade is now in effect and issued a strong caution to Iranian forces, asserting that any personnel targeting American or civilian vessels would be “BLOWN TO HELL.” He added that the US military is “LOCKED AND LOADED” to eliminate the remaining Iranian military assets.

Providing further details, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the restrictions are specifically aimed at vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports. The command confirmed that enforcement of the blockade began at 10 am ET on Monday, April 13.

(With inputs from ANI)