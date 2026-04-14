China flags ‘dangerous’ Hormuz move; Xi proposes plan to restore stability

China on Tuesday adopted a sharper and more assertive position on the escalating West Asia crisis, warning that recent military moves risk pushing the region into deeper instability while reiterating that dialogue remains the only viable path to de-escalation.

Responding to the evolving situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the naval blockade by the US in the Strait of Hormuz as a “dangerous and irresponsible” step that could inflame tensions and disrupt global energy and trade flows. He cautioned that restrictions on maritime access in such a strategically vital corridor would not only heighten the risk of confrontation but also threaten the safety of international shipping.

China emphasised that the fragile ceasefire conditions in the region must be preserved and strengthened through political means rather than undermined by unilateral military actions. Guo stressed that only a comprehensive and sustained ceasefire could create the conditions necessary for easing tensions, urging all parties involved to return to dialogue and negotiation without delay.