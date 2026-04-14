China flags ‘dangerous’ Hormuz move; Xi proposes plan to restore stability

China on Tuesday adopted a sharper and more assertive position on the escalating West Asia crisis, warning that recent military moves risk pushing the region into deeper instability while reiterating that dialogue remains the only viable path to de-escalation.
Responding to the evolving situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the naval blockade by the US in the Strait of Hormuz as a “dangerous and irresponsible” step that could inflame tensions and disrupt global energy and trade flows. He cautioned that restrictions on maritime access in such a strategically vital corridor would not only heighten the risk of confrontation but also threaten the safety of international shipping.
China emphasised that the fragile ceasefire conditions in the region must be preserved and strengthened through political means rather than undermined by unilateral military actions. Guo stressed that only a comprehensive and sustained ceasefire could create the conditions necessary for easing tensions, urging all parties involved to return to dialogue and negotiation without delay.
Signalling a broader diplomatic push, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a multi-point proposal aimed at restoring stability in West Asia. His framework calls for respect for national sovereignty, adherence to international law, the pursuit of collective security, and a renewed focus on regional development as a means to address the underlying drivers of conflict. Xi also warned against what he described as the erosion of international norms, cautioning that unilateral actions risk replacing rule-based order with a “law of the jungle” approach in global affairs.
Beijing’s latest intervention reflects its growing concern over the potential economic fallout of the crisis, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global oil shipments. Chinese officials have indicated that any prolonged disruption could have far-reaching consequences for energy markets and supply chains, with ripple effects across major economies.
At the same time, China rejected allegations that it has provided military assistance to Iran, dismissing such claims as unfounded. It also signalled opposition to any punitive trade measures linked to the crisis, warning that it would take necessary steps to safeguard its interests if targeted by sanctions or tariffs.
China’s stance underscores a dual-track approach that combines strong criticism of military escalation with an attempt to position itself as a stabilising force advocating diplomacy. By calling for restraint, adherence to international norms, and renewed negotiations, Beijing is seeking to project itself as a key actor in efforts to defuse one of the most volatile geopolitical flashpoints.
(with inputs from agencies)