US blockade on Iranian ports will worsen tensions, weaken fragile ceasefire: China

China on Tuesday strongly criticised the United States over its recent military activities, warning that they could further destabilise an already fragile ceasefire in the West Asian region, according to Al Jazeera.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Washington’s reported actions to restrict vessel movements in the Strait of Hormuz would “exacerbate tensions” rather than reduce them.

As quoted by Al Jazeera, he stated that increased US military operations and what he described as a targeted blockade effort would worsen tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire arrangement.

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a four-point framework aimed at promoting peace and stability in West Asia, Xinhua reported. The proposal emphasises respect for peaceful coexistence, national sovereignty, international law, and better coordination between development and security priorities.

Xi outlined the initiative during a meeting in Beijing with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, according to CNN citing MarineTraffic data, a Malawi-flagged, Chinese-owned vessel reportedly transited the Strait of Hormuz despite what was described as US restrictions targeting Iranian-linked shipping.

The tanker, named Rich Starry, is owned by Full Star Shipping Ltd, which is linked to Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, and has been under US sanctions since 2023 over alleged ties to Iran. It previously sailed under the Hong Kong flag until April 2023, CNN reported.