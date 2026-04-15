A look at Sudan’s brutal civil war by the numbers as it enters a fourth year

CAIRO: Sudan is entering a fourth year of war between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary forces. Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities like ethnic cleansing, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence against civilians.

The fighting has pushed many people into famine, caused a huge displacement crisis and left over 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Here's a look at the war by the numbers:

59,000: At least this many people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, or ACLED. Aid groups say the true toll could be much higher as access to areas of fighting across the vast country remains limited.

11,000: The number of missing people over the course of the war, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

4.5 million: About this many people have fled the country to places like Egypt, South Sudan, Libya and Chad.

9 million: About this many people remain displaced in Sudan.

19 million: More than this many people face acute hunger, according to the World Food Program.

24%: This is the amount that fuel prices have shot up in Sudan since conflict in the Middle East escalated.