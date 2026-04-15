'Big countries shouldn’t do blockades,' says Singapore envoy amid rising West Asia tensions

NEW DELHI: Calling for strict adherence to international law and freedom of navigation, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, has voiced strong concern over the ongoing West Asia crisis, warning against blockades and unilateral tolls that could disrupt global trade routes, refering to the power struggle between Iran and US over the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in an interview with ANI, the envoy said Singapore is "very troubled" by recent developments, particularly potential blockades and the use of critical maritime routes as strategic leverage.

"We don't like to see big countries do blockades. We don't like to see belligerent countries do blockades because it impedes freedom of navigation and trade routes," he said, adding, "We also don't like the idea of countries imposing tolls unilaterally. We feel this goes against international law."

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, including concerns around the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the US imposing restrictions on the maritime movement of vessels to and from Iranian ports.

Describing the broader geopolitical climate as destabilising, the High Commissioner said the world is facing a cascade of crises.

"We just came out of COVID, then the war in Ukraine, and now the Gulf crisis involving the US, Israel and Iran. This has transmitted instability through price shocks, supply shocks, and into people's livelihoods," he noted.

For Singapore, a major global transhipment hub, freedom of navigation is critical.