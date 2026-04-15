Christian community in Karachi demands justice over Maria Shahbaz verdict

Anger erupted within Karachi’s Christian community after the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) upheld a controversial ruling in the Maria Shahbaz case, validating the marriage of a 13-year-old girl to her alleged abductor. As reported by Dawn, hundreds of protesters gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral, condemning the decision as a serious miscarriage of justice.

The demonstration, organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Karachi in partnership with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, featured participants holding placards reading “Stop forced conversion,” “Justice for Christian girls,” and “Child marriage is a crime.”

Leaders at the protest voiced alarm over rising cases of forced conversions and underage marriages affecting minority communities. Archbishop Benny Mario Travas expressed deep concern over the ruling, saying the turnout reflected widespread distress within the community.

He stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable groups, noting that poverty and lack of education often leave minority families exposed to exploitation. He further called for stronger educational and community support systems, particularly where legal protections are perceived as inadequate.

Travas urged legal experts and human rights defenders to challenge the verdict and ensure it does not establish a precedent. Kashif Anthony of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace thanked religious leaders, activists, and civil society members for showing solidarity, stating that forced conversions and child marriages remain broader issues affecting multiple minority groups in the country, according to Dawn.

Several public figures, including activist Safina Javed, lawyer Younus S. Khan, social worker Zahid Farooq, and legislator Rooma Mushtaq Matto, also criticised the ruling and called for stronger legal safeguards to prevent the exploitation of underage girls under the guise of religious conversion.

(With inputs from ANI)