New Hungarian leader Magyar says pro-Orban president must go

Hungary's new leader Peter Magyar said Wednesday he had told President Tamas Sulyok, a supporter of ousted prime minister Viktor Orban, that he should resign as part of a clearout after Orban's election defeat.

Magyar, who routed the nationalist Orban in Sunday's election, said he made the call to Sulyok during a meeting to discuss convening the new parliament, expected in early May.

"I repeated to him that, in my eyes and in the eyes of the Hungarian people, he is unworthy of embodying the unity of the Hungarian nation, incapable of ensuring respect for the law," Magyar told journalists after the meeting.

If the president refuses to step down, Magyar added, his government will introduce a law removing him and "all the puppets nominated to top posts by the Orban system". He said the posts included the chief prosecutor and the head of the constitutional court.

He said the president, who is elected by parliament and has a largely ceremonial role, had responded "enigmatically" to the demand.

Magyar, 45, whose Tisza party won a two-thirds majority in the elections -- giving the power to amend the constitution -- said the new parliament would probably convene around May 6-7.

He said he had pushed Sulyok to set the earliest date possible. Orban met separately with the president who was to speak with all party leaders on Wednesday.