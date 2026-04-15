Trump urges extending US foreign surveillance program as lawmakers push for privacy protections

Trump calls for another extension of the program

US authorities say the program, known as Section 702 of the law, is vital to national security and has saved lives by uncovering terror plots. Critics question what they call a dangerous infringement on civil liberties and privacy.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said a different FISA provision was used to spy on his 2016 campaign but that he supported Section 702's renewal despite misgivings that political adversaries could use parts of the law against him in the future. He called on lawmakers to extend the foreign surveillance program for another 18 months.

"My administration has worked tirelessly to ensure these FISA reforms are being aggressively executed at every level of the Executive Branch to keep Americans safe, while protecting our sacred Civil Liberties guaranteed by our Great Constitution," Trump wrote.

Trump is a longtime critic of the nation's intelligence services and was once opposed to Section 702 before he reversed himself. "KILL FISA" Trump posted on social media in 2024, when the provision was last reauthorized.

Trump isn't the only one-time critic to change their mind.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sponsored legislation to repeal Section 702 as a Hawaii congresswoman but now supports it after being tapped to coordinate the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

Gabbard says new protections added since her time in Congress helped change her mind.

Greater protections are soughtfor Americans' communications

In addition to a requirement for a warrant to access Americans' data, critics also want greater protections on how the FBI or other agencies can search communications and how that is reported to the public.

"Journalists, foreign aid workers, people with family overseas, all could have their communications swept up in this surveillance merely because they talked to someone outside of this country," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The longtime critic of the law is pushing for changes that he said will ensure the government isn't violating civil rights in secret.

Several Republicans also have suggested changes, such as the warrant requirement.

"National security and civil liberties are not mutually exclusive," said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. "We can give our intelligence professionals the tools they need to target foreign threats while ensuring that Americans are not subjected to unconstitutional surveillance."