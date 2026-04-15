US will not renew waiver for sale of Russian oil already at sea, says Treasury Secretary Bessent

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that Washington does not plan to extend a temporary sanctions waiver that allowed the sale of Russian oil already at sea.

"We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil," he told a press briefing, a day after the Treasury Department said it would not renew a similar easing on Iranian oil.

Both measures aimed to soften global supply shocks from the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Tehran has retaliated by effectively closing off the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for energy shipments.

Oil prices have since surged, squeezing countries and especially those dependent on energy exports from the region. US gasoline prices have similarly jumped.

On the temporary sanctions waiver, Bessent said: "That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11, so all that has been used."

The Trump administration in March said it would momentarily allow the sale of Russian oil that was at sea, easing economic sanctions against Russia -- which had been targeted over its invasion of Ukraine.