Civilian casualties reported in Balochistan’s Barkhan amid allegations of indiscriminate shelling

Reports have emerged from Pakistan’s Balochistan province alleging civilian casualties in the Barkhan district following a military operation. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as “collective punishment” and claiming that indiscriminate bombing and shelling struck a civilian-populated area.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC called the event a “deeply distressing and condemnable tragedy,” alleging that non-combatants were among those killed, including women, children, and elderly residents. Reported ages of the deceased range from very young children to individuals in their seventies, underscoring what the group described as a severe human toll. The BYC also claimed that several others were injured, with women and minors reportedly among the wounded, some in critical condition.

The committee argued that the incident reflects a broader pattern in which entire communities are affected in response to isolated security incidents. It said that retaliatory action against local populations results in disproportionate use of force and violates constitutional protections as well as international human rights standards.

According to the BYC, such practices risk deepening resentment and mistrust among affected communities. The group urged accountability and called for those responsible to be investigated. It also expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.

Rights groups have similarly called for independent inquiries into the reported incident, as pressure grows for clarity and accountability.

(With inputs from ANI)