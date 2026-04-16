Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances emerge from Balochistan

Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have surfaced in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, where six men — including three brothers — were reportedly detained during a late-night raid, according to The Balochistan Post.

Sources cited by the publication claim that Pakistani security personnel carried out house searches in the Hakeem Bazaar area of Parom. During the operation, six individuals were allegedly taken into custody and moved to an undisclosed location.

The detained individuals have been identified as Sabir, Shareef, and Shakeel — sons of Ghulam Hussain — along with Mukhtiar, son of Ghulam Rasool; Hussain, son of Nisar; and Maula Bakhsh, son of Sakhi Dad.

In a separate development, two individuals who had previously been reported missing were released. Aamir, son of Jasim Walidad and a resident of Mand in Kech district, had allegedly been missing since December 26, when he disappeared from Gwadar. Another individual, Ilyas, son of Miadad, who was reportedly taken on April 6, has also been freed.

Meanwhile, concerns over enforced disappearances were further highlighted in Quetta, where the wife of Mohammad Siddique Langove addressed a press conference, appealing for her husband’s recovery.

She alleged that he was taken by Pakistani forces from their home in Killi Ismail around midnight on April 7. Since then, the family has received no official information about his whereabouts.

Describing the situation, she said the family is living in distress and uncertainty, with their children repeatedly asking about their missing father. She urged authorities and the judiciary to ensure due process, stating that if her husband is accused of any wrongdoing, he should be presented before a court of law.

Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official response regarding these incidents.

(WIth inputs from ANI)