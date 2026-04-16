Fresh Russian barrage kills 14 in Ukraine

KYIV: Russian strikes killed at least 14 people in Ukraine, local authorities said Thursday, after Moscow rained missiles and drones on its neighbour in overnight attacks.

Moscow has fired hundreds of drones on its neighbour almost nightly since the beginning of the four-year war, with Kyiv regularly carrying out strikes within Russia in response to its attacks.

Two children were killed in Ukrainian overnight strikes on Russia, according to officials.

It comes after the end of a 32-hour Orthodox Easter truce marred by accusations of mass violations, according to both countries.

Missile and drone attacks on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed seven people, the head of the city's military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Strikes on the capital Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old boy, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Across the Ukrainian capital, blasts set buildings and cars alight, shattered windows and damaged the facades of hotels, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in an assessment of the damage posted on Telegram.

Rescuers pulled a child from the rubble of a residential building that collapsed in Kyiv's Podilsky district, where a drone "literally flew into an 18-story apartment block", Klitschko said.

Three people were killed in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional administration said on Telegram.

On the Russian side, two children were killed in the southern Krasnodar Krai region, its governor Veniamin Kondratyev said Thursday.

"A terrorist drone attack on residential buildings in Tuapse has claimed the lives of two minors aged five and 14," he wrote on Telegram.

Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine triggered a missile alert in the capital Kyiv, where the head of the capital's military administration Tymur Tkachenko warned residents to shelter until the warning was lifted.

The attack on Kyiv wounded at least 45 people, including several medics, mayor Klitschko said.

A drone strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded a 77-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.