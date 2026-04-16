German rescuers plan to use air cushions to save Timmy the stranded whale

BERLIN: Rescuers in Germany began an elaborate operation Thursday to save a sick humpback whale that has been repeatedly stranded off the Baltic Sea coast and has stirred up tons of attention across the country for weeks.

The whale, which has been nicknamed Timmy by local media, is lying in shallow waters near the eastern German town of Wismar and has barely moved for days. Many fear it may soon die.

Timmy was first spotted swimming in the region on March 3. It is not clear why the whale swam into the Baltic Sea, which is far from its natural habitat. Some experts say the animal may have lost its way while swimming after a shoal of herring or during migration.

The animal faces long odds in finding its way back out into the North Sea, a journey of several hundred kilometers (miles), and then to the Atlantic Ocean.

Previous rescue efforts have failed

Attempts to refloat the mammal with the help of police boats, excavators and inflatable boats had temporarily freed it. But the whale, which measures 12 to 15 meters (39 to 49 feet) long, never found its way back to the North Sea and was stranded again while becoming weaker and sicker.

Local media have started days-long livestreams to feed the outsized public atttention on the fate of the whale, which is lying in shallow waters and only breathing slowly and heavily. Online newspapers have pushed alerts with the smallest developments about Timmy’s health including updates on its bad skin condition, which is related to the Baltic Sea’s low salt content.