Killing of Iranian activist in Canada exposes increasingly bitter divisions within the diaspora

NEW YORK: Masood Masjoody had a long history of firing accusations at those he considered adversaries. So when he claimed on social media last fall that two fellow Iran-born activists were plotting to kill him, it did not get much notice.

Then the mathematician disappeared in early February. By mid-March, police in British Columbia had found his body and brought first-degree murder charges against the pair Masjoody said were after him.

It was startling news for Iranians outside the country, particularly those who oppose both its government and a campaign to make the son of its former king Iran’s next leader. Days after Masjoody disappeared, 10 other outspoken diaspora figures, most of them critics of the monarchist campaign or the war with Iran, were tagged in an ominous message on the social platform X.

“Soon you’ll have to find the corpses of many,” it warned.

The post, written in Farsi and topped by a knife emoji, came from a since-deactivated account named for the SAVAK, the feared secret police once used by the monarchy to crack down on dissent.

The case has added to tensions in a diaspora divided over the war and who should lead the country if its government falls. Recipients of that threat and others blame the influential movement led by the exiled crown prince who supports the war launched by the U.S. and Israel. The pair charged with killing Masjoody opposed the Iranian government and backed the monarchist movement in online posts.

Supporters of Reza Pahlavi, son of the shah deposed in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, deny the campaign’s responsibility for such threats and accuse government agents of posing as activists online. Iran’s government also has a long history of targeting dissidents abroad.