Lebanese President Joseph Aoun refuses to speak with Israeli PM Netanyahu

CAIRO: The president of Lebanon refused Thursday to speak with the Israeli prime minister ahead of a planned discussion that would have been the first direct conversation between the leaders of the two countries in more than 30 years, a government official told The Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump had announced that the leaders would speak about halting the fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declined to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a government official familiar with the developments told The Associated Press.

The government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the remarks were made during a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that Washington “understands Lebanon’s position.”

Aoun’s office acknowledged a call with Rubio in a public statement, but did not mention the possibility of talks with Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s office did not do so either.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s powerful army chief met with Iran’s parliament speaker as part of international efforts to press for an extension to a ceasefire that has paused almost seven weeks of war between Israel, the US and the Islamic Republic.