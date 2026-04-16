Nepal forms high-powered commission to probe politicians’ assets

Nepal's government, elected last month on an anti-corruption platform, has formed a commission to investigate the assets of politicians and officials, an official said Thursday.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician, won a landslide election victory on a platform of youth-driven political change in the first elections since deadly 2025 anti-corruption protests ousted the government.

Led by a former Supreme Court judge, the five-member commission will examine assets of top figures who have held public office since 2006.

Dipa Dahal, press and investigation advisor to the prime minister, said the commission was ordered by cabinet on Wednesday.

"The cabinet meeting made this decision," Dahal told AFP. "We are following up to confirm its timelines and other details."