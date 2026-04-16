Pakistan prime minister meets Qatar emir amid US-Iran talks push

DOHA: Pakistan's prime minister, the key mediator in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, met Qatar's ruler on Thursday during a push by Islamabad for a second round of peace talks between Washington and Tehran.

Shehbaz Sharif's office said the premier had discussed with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani "the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East".

The Qatari ruler praised Pakistan's role and, according to the Pakistani statement, the pair also voiced support for "de-escalation efforts and enhancing international coordination to ensure the security and stability of the region, particularly ensuring the maintenance of smooth flow of energy supply chains".

The Pakistani premier was later due in Turkey, the last stop in a four-day tour which comes on the heels of high-level talks between US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad last weekend.

The talks in Pakistan failed to reach an immediate agreement to permanently end the war in the Middle East following the start of a two-week ceasefire on April 8.