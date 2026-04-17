Turkey hosts Pakistan, Saudi, Egypt ministers at Antalya forum amid West Asia war diplomacy push

ANTALYA: Turkey hosts a high-stakes forum Friday bringing together the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as Islamabad pushes diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East war.

Pakistan's powerful army chief met senior negotiators in Tehran on Thursday as Washington and Iran considered a fresh round of talks to end the six-week war.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum when it opens on Friday in the Mediterranean holiday resort of Antalya.

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are to meet on the sidelines of the forum, with the war and the blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz expected to dominate. The timing of the meeting has not yet been announced.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key mediator in regional diplomacy having hosted rare talks between Iran and the United States last weekend, which ended inconclusively.

"We are making the necessary efforts to reduce tensions, extend the ceasefire, and continue the negotiations," Erdogan said in an address to his ruling AKP party in parliament this week.

"Negotiations cannot take place with clenched fists. Weapons must not be allowed to speak again instead of words. The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire must be fully utilised."

The White House has said further talks with Iran would "very likely" be in Islamabad, where Vice President JD Vance led the US delegation in the last round of negotiations.