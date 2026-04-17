Turkey hosts Pakistan, Saudi, Egypt ministers at Antalya forum amid West Asia war diplomacy push

ANTALYA: Turkey hosts a high-stakes forum Friday bringing together the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as Islamabad pushes diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East war.
Pakistan's powerful army chief met senior negotiators in Tehran on Thursday as Washington and Iran considered a fresh round of talks to end the six-week war.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum when it opens on Friday in the Mediterranean holiday resort of Antalya.
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are to meet on the sidelines of the forum, with the war and the blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz expected to dominate. The timing of the meeting has not yet been announced.
Pakistan has positioned itself as a key mediator in regional diplomacy having hosted rare talks between Iran and the United States last weekend, which ended inconclusively.
"We are making the necessary efforts to reduce tensions, extend the ceasefire, and continue the negotiations," Erdogan said in an address to his ruling AKP party in parliament this week.
"Negotiations cannot take place with clenched fists. Weapons must not be allowed to speak again instead of words. The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire must be fully utilised."
The White House has said further talks with Iran would "very likely" be in Islamabad, where Vice President JD Vance led the US delegation in the last round of negotiations.
Push for peace
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who met Qatar's ruler in Doha on Thursday as part of a regional tour, will also join the forum and meet Erdogan on its margins, as Islamabad pushes for a US-Iran second round.
"We will continue to provide all the support we can to ensure that the ongoing temporary ceasefire turns into a permanent one," a Turkish defence ministry source said on Thursday.
"We hope that this war -- whose effects are being felt increasingly not only regionally but also globally -- will come to an end as soon as possible, and that the parties will act constructively in the ongoing negotiation process," the source said.
Turkey, while a vocal critic of Israel, has joined diplomatic efforts with Egypt and Pakistan to help reach a ceasefire in the conflict.
Ankara has said the Middle East ceasefire should include Lebanon which is facing Israeli attacks.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday also the strategic Strait of Hormuz should be reopened "as soon as possible" while warning that its status would remain a key point of contention.
He described the waterway as an "international free passage zone", adding that any disruption to freedom of navigation is not something parties want to see."
More than 150 countries are expected to take part in the Antalya gathering, including more than 20 heads of state and government.
Among the participants are Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.