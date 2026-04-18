Churches to the rescue of Cuba's legions of poor

In communist Cuba, where priests were once persecuted, churches are acting as a lifeline for the needy during a severe economic crisis aggravated by a crippling US oil blockade.

Dozens of people queue outside Santa Cruz de Jerusalen Catholic church in Havana twice a week for free medicine, which, like food and electricity, is in short supply on the island.

The crisis, which began six years ago during the Covid pandemic, has deepened since January, when the United States began piling pressure on its arch foe after overthrowing the leader of Cuba's closest ally, Venezuela.

To force Cuba's leadership to the negotiating table, President Donald Trump cut off oil exports to the island, pushing the already teetering economy to the brink of collapse.

Churches, which for the first three decades after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution were hounded by atheist authorities, are increasingly filling the vacuum left by a cash-strapped state.

Juana Emilia Zamora, a 71-year-old retiree who suffers from hypertension, came to Santa Cruz de Jerusalen because the state-run pharmacy is out of the drugs she needs.

"The other way to get them would be from people who sell them (on the black market), but the prices are very high," Zamora, who survives on a monthly pension of 2,000 Cuban pesos (under $4), told AFP.

The aid comes with no strings attached but before the donated medicine is handed over, Friar Luis Perna, one of the church's Franciscan priests, recites an "Our Father."

Bare necessities

When the church began the distributions in 2022, only one or two people came each week, Gretel Agrelo, a lay volunteer, recalled.

But in recent months, up to 300 people have begun seeking assistance, leaving the congregation struggling to meet demand.